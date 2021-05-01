Venky’s Drishyam 2 to arrive early

Victory Venkatesh is done with the shoots of Naarappa and Drishyam 2. Both these films are remakes and are made on strict budgets. Venkatesh wants Naarappa to be released in theatres and he announced that the new release date of the film will be out soon after the second wave of coronavirus comes to an end. But Venkatesh has different plans when it comes to Drishyam 2. The film is currently in the post-production stages. Venkatesh and Suresh Babu discussed about the film’s release recently.

Instead of holding the film’s release for a longer time, the duo decided to release Drishyam 2 soon through a digital platform. The deals are considered currently and Suresh Babu will close the deal in a week. Amazon Prime is the front runner and the film will have a digital release in June. Jeethu Joseph directed Drishyam 2 and Venkatesh, Meena played the lead roles. Suresh Productions and Aashirvaad Cinemas produced this remake.