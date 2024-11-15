x
Drinker Sai: Raw and Riveting Love Story

Drinker Sai: Raw and Riveting Love Story

Drinker Sai Teaser

The upcoming movie “Drinker Sai” starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles in the movie has got good buzz with the first look poster. Director saab Maruthi unveiled the first look and title of Drinker Sai. Praising the first look and title as interesting, Maruthi extended his best wishes to the entire team.

Today, the makers dropped an exciting teaser that showcases Dharma’s intense love, along with his unfiltered language and actions toward the women in his life. With its youthful energy, fun moments, craziest love story, and beautiful romance, the teaser has impressed everyone.

The visuals and production quality are top-notch, and the content looks intriguing. The exciting elements in the film have caught everyone’s attention, and the background score is also impressive. Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma’s intense fights and their raw, riveting love story promise a sensational, thrilling experience in theaters.

Drinker Sai is gearing up for a theatrical release soon. Drinker Sai, which comes with the tagline “Brand of Bad Boys.” The film is produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemasa and Smart Screen Entertainments.

Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, the movie is inspired by real events. Sri Vasanth is scored music for the film while Prashanth Ankireddy is handling the cinematography. Marthand K Venkatesh overseeing the editing work.

