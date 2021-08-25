Drive launched in Andhra to prevent pneumonia in infants

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) drive aimed at preventing pneumonia in infants.

A month-old baby was vaccinated in the presence of Reddy as part of kicking off the drive.

“Immunisation is one of the most cost-effective public health interventions for the protection of children from serious health conditions, which are preventable and can reduce child mortality,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that PCV is a safe and effective vaccine which is administered in three doses to infants at the age of 6 weeks, 14 weeks and 40 weeks.

The PCV drive is aimed at preventing pneumonia in children, which is a major cause of infant and child mortality.

With the latest addition of PCV, the southern state is now providing 10 types of vaccines for children.

Annually, the state organises 6 lakh routine immunisation sessions with the help of 17,000 ANMs.