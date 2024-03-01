Drugs Case: Krish approaches High Court

Tollywood director Krish has been playing games with the Hyderabad cops after his name surfaced in the drugs case that was busted in Radisson Blu Hotel in Gachibowli. Krish promised to appear before the Gachibowli cops for the investigation but he never made it. He soon said that he was in Mumbai and he would make it for the investigation on Friday. The Hyderabad cops tried to reach him but he was not available on his mobile. Soon, Krish approached the Telangana High Court for bail instead of appearing for the investigation.

This makes it clear that Krish was involved in the drugs party. The primary investigation revealed that Krish participated in the drugs party in Radisson Blu Hotel on February 24th evening. Several celebrities were named and they are arrested in the case. The investigation is currently on. Krish is currently directing Anushka’s women-centric film and the shooting formalities started recently.