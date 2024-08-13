x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

DSC 2024 exams Preliminary Key released

Published on August 13, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
image
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
image
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
image
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

DSC 2024 exams Preliminary Key released

telangana government

Telangana School Education Department released the Preliminary Key of District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 examinations, held to fill up the teacher posts in the state. Students can download the Answers Key from the official website of Telangana School Education Department.

Teacher posts are classified into different categories: School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, Language Pandits and Physical Education Teachers. Answer Keys for all the four categories and different subjects examinations will be displayed separately on the official website. Along with Keys, candidates response sheets will also be provided.

If DSC aspirants have any objections regarding the Preliminary Key, they can submit their objections by August 20.

DSC examinations were held from July 18 to August 5 to fill up about 11,062 teacher posts. About 2,45,263 aspirants appeared for DSC 2024 examinations.

Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government prestigiously held the Mega DSC 2024, to address the serious unemployment problem in Telangana.

Dnr

Next Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Trailer: Nani-Vivek’s Fire Cracker Previous Adani – SEBI Allegations : Congress Announces Nationwide Protests on August 22
else

TRENDING

image
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
image
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes

Latest

image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
image
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
image
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
image
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

Most Read

image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
image
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD
image
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP

Related Articles

Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event How To Deal With Negative Emotions Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions