DSC 2024 exams Preliminary Key released

Telangana School Education Department released the Preliminary Key of District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 examinations, held to fill up the teacher posts in the state. Students can download the Answers Key from the official website of Telangana School Education Department.

Teacher posts are classified into different categories: School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, Language Pandits and Physical Education Teachers. Answer Keys for all the four categories and different subjects examinations will be displayed separately on the official website. Along with Keys, candidates response sheets will also be provided.

If DSC aspirants have any objections regarding the Preliminary Key, they can submit their objections by August 20.

DSC examinations were held from July 18 to August 5 to fill up about 11,062 teacher posts. About 2,45,263 aspirants appeared for DSC 2024 examinations.

Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government prestigiously held the Mega DSC 2024, to address the serious unemployment problem in Telangana.

Dnr