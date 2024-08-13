Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Trailer: Nani-Vivek’s Fire Cracker

Natural Star Nani who doesn’t want to typecast has been doing a wide range of subjects and characters. This time, he will be seen as an angry young man in his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram directed by Vivek Athreya. The film’s trailer is out now.

Both the protagonist and antagonist are driven by their own grievances. The antagonist’s anger stems from Sokulapalem, while the protagonist is infuriated by the injustice faced by those around him. Their intense confrontation forms the crux of the story.

Vivek Athreya has ventured into new territory with this film, delivering a screenplay that matches the intrigue of the storyline. The outcome is a dynamic, engaging narrative that stands out.

Nani has come up with a stellar performance, with SJ Suryah also making a strong impression. Priyanka Mohan is introduced in the role of a constable. Murali G’s exceptional cinematography and Jakes Bejoy’s terrific background score are big assets, alongside DVV Entertainment’s robust production design.

Judging by the trailer, the makers have a potential winner on hand. Get ready to witness Nani-Vivek Athreya’s firecracker in theatres.