Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Home > Movie News

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Trailer: Nani-Vivek’s Fire Cracker

Published on August 13, 2024 by

AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Trailer: Nani-Vivek’s Fire Cracker

Natural Star Nani who doesn’t want to typecast has been doing a wide range of subjects and characters. This time, he will be seen as an angry young man in his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram directed by Vivek Athreya. The film’s trailer is out now.

Both the protagonist and antagonist are driven by their own grievances. The antagonist’s anger stems from Sokulapalem, while the protagonist is infuriated by the injustice faced by those around him. Their intense confrontation forms the crux of the story.

Vivek Athreya has ventured into new territory with this film, delivering a screenplay that matches the intrigue of the storyline. The outcome is a dynamic, engaging narrative that stands out.

Nani has come up with a stellar performance, with SJ Suryah also making a strong impression. Priyanka Mohan is introduced in the role of a constable. Murali G’s exceptional cinematography and Jakes Bejoy’s terrific background score are big assets, alongside DVV Entertainment’s robust production design.

Judging by the trailer, the makers have a potential winner on hand. Get ready to witness Nani-Vivek Athreya’s firecracker in theatres.

Next Mr Bachchan Will Have A Pleasant Love Story: Harish Previous DSC 2024 exams Preliminary Key released
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes

AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP

