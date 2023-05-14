Dulquer Salmaan, Venky Atluri and Sithara Entertainments to join hands

By
nymisha
-
0

Dulquer Salman has grown to star status in Malayalam cinema with classic films. He has popularity and market in different languages as he comes up with different genre films.

The actor delivered a huge Blockbuster with Sita Ramam. Now, he is collaborating with Venky Atluri. The young director made Telugu – Tamil bilingual Sir – Vaathi recently. It became a blockbuster in both languages.

This new film will be produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas., Presented by Srikara Studios. Shoot will commence from October and movie is aiming for Summer, 2024 release. More details to be announced soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here