Dulquer Salmaan, Venky Atluri and Sithara Entertainments to join hands

Dulquer Salman has grown to star status in Malayalam cinema with classic films. He has popularity and market in different languages as he comes up with different genre films.

The actor delivered a huge Blockbuster with Sita Ramam. Now, he is collaborating with Venky Atluri. The young director made Telugu – Tamil bilingual Sir – Vaathi recently. It became a blockbuster in both languages.

This new film will be produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas., Presented by Srikara Studios. Shoot will commence from October and movie is aiming for Summer, 2024 release. More details to be announced soon.