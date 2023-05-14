Tik Toks At 18, Film Direction At 23

Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films are introducing another debut director. While Shanmukha Prashanth debuted with Writer Padmabhushan, Sumantha Prabhas is debuting with Mem Famous.

Both the production houses wish to make content-based movies to encourage young talent. The movie stars 35 newcomers in different roles. Producers sound confident about the movie. “We did marketing for 100 movies and produced over 1500 short films. Many supported us in the journey. We will continue to make movies with newcomers. Sumanth did tik toks at the age of 18 and he has become director at the age of 23. This is a movie made by youth. We’re launching the trailer of Mem Famous on May 17th.”

The movie Mem Famous will arrive in cinemas on 26th of this month.