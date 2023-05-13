AMS Biggest Strength Is Drama And Emotions!

Santosh Sobhan’s Anni Manchi Sakunamule directed by Nandini Reddy is releasing on May 18th. The trailer released the other day promises a breezy entertainer which will be a treat for the complete family this summer. Hero Santosh interacted with media about the film.

Santosh is very excited about the film. “It was Priyanka Dutt who gave me my first advance cheque in 2018. After a gap of 5 years after the film Paperboy, I thought the right story came at the right time. That’s how this movie started. It is a film like Fam-Com (family comedy). Nandini Reddy will make you laugh and cry in the original way. The original strength of this movie is drama, emotions and scenes that will be very new,” he said.

He also says his good times will begin with this movie. “I think I did not get a chance to be a part of such a story or a combination of so many actors in my career. This is the biggest story of my career and a must watch movie on the silver screen. I felt that feeling while making the film. When I heard the title of this movie, I thought it was a very honest movie. Recently I watched this movie without the background score. It felt so easy and comfortable after coming out. That’s a good omen (Sakunam) for me,” he said.