Dulquer’s Historical Drama: Stunning And Authentic 

Swapna Cinema has created a sensation with Mahanati and ever since, everyone is waiting for the films from their production house. They are now coming up with a period film starring Dulquer Salman.

They have released a glimpse from their film as the actor’s Birthday Special today. The film is a historical in which Dulquer is seen as a Soldier who works for the British Government.

The video is all about grandeur with stunning locations. The art work seems to be grand which is visible from the train set. The snow mountains indicate that they shot the film in authentic locations. The background score by Vishal Chandrasekhar is awesome.

Dulquer Salman looks perfect as a Soldier. The glimpse is a superb watch and lives up to the expectations we have on the makers of Mahanati. They also released a poster in which Dulquer is sitting on cycle. Wearing a yellow sweater, the actor is beaming.

The poster and Birthday glimpse marks the perfect start to the film promotions. Hanu Raghavapudi is wielding the megaphone for this historical film.