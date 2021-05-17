Eatala’s meeting with Cong, BJP leaders futile!

Former health minister Eatala Rajender, who was sacked by CM K Chandrashekar Rao from his cabinet, two weeks ago, has been holding series of meetings with Congress and BJP leaders.

The purpose of these meetings is to garner the support of Congress and BJP in the event of bypoll to Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

Eatala is left with no option but to quit TRS party and also MLA post anytime soon and face bypoll.

Even if Eatala won’t quit, KCR is planning to dismiss him from the party and also disqualify from Assembly for anti-party activities. In any case, Eatala has to face bypoll anytime.

Eatala wants to fight bypoll as an Independent candidate and want all non-TRS parties to support him.

For this reason, he is meeting Congress and BJP leaders. But the Telangana leaders of Congress and BJP made him clear that they cannot give any assurance to this effect as they are national parties and any decision on this issue has to be taken by party high commands in New Delhi.

Eatala realised that it’s not possible to garner the support of Congress and BJP and decided to make his own plans to face the election.

Eatala went to Huzurabad on Monday to brace up his supporters for the bypoll instead of running around Congress and BJP leaders seeking support.