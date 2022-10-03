EC releases schedule for Munugode by-election

The Election Commission had released the schedule for the by-election to the Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana on Monday. According to the schedule, the Election Commission would issue the notification on October 7, and start receiving nominations.

As per the schedule, the last day for filing nominations would be on October 14 and the last day for withdrawal is on October 17. Polling would be held on October November 3 and counting on November 6.

The by-election was caused by the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who finally joined the BJP. Rajagopal Reddy would be contesting the by-election on the BJP ticket. It is to be seen if the voters would bless him once again as he is testing his time on the BJP ticket.

The Komatireddy brothers are very popular in the Nalgonda district. However, though Rajagopal Reddy had quit the Congress and joined the BJP, his brother Komatireddy Venkata Reddy is still with the Congress and the split between the brothers might turn as disadvantage to Rajagopal Reddy.

The Congress, which had won the 2019 elections is likely to field senior leader Palwayi Govardha Reddy or his daughter Sravanthi for the by-election. The segment had been a stronghold of the Congress with the Komatireddy brothers heading it.

The ruling TRS is yet to name its candidate for the by-election. The party is equally serious on wresting the seat from the Congress this time.

Interestingly, the TRS, Congress and the BJP have held public meetings in the constituency much before the schedule was released. It is to be seen how the voters would respond in the battle.