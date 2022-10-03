Ponniyin Selvan-1 (all versions) first weekend Worldwide Collections

Ponniyin Selvan-1 has a sensational opening weekend as the film has collected gross of 215 Cr approx. This is the second biggest opening weekend for a Kollywood film (all versions) behind 2.0 (250 Cr) and biggest ever for Tamil Version. Overseas weekend gross of the film is biggest ever for a Tamil Film. The film is on rampage mode in TN and Overseas while it’s doing well in Karnataka & Kerala. It had fair collections in North India and Decent in AP/TS though they was a bit drop on Sunday in AP/TS which is an indicator of wom.

In Overseas the film has collected over 4.1 Million in North India markets alone. It collected over 2.35 Million in Gulf (including Saudi) & 2 Million in UK/Europe. Malaysia , Singapore & Srilanka has contributed about 2.65 Million.

If all goes well the film can touch 200 Cr mark in Tamil Nadu & 450 Cr Worldwide in its full run.

Area first weekend Worldwide Collections Tamil Nadu 68 Cr AP/TS 14 Cr Karnataka 12.50 Cr North India 11.70 Cr Kerala 9.80 Cr Overseas $12.1 Million (99 Cr) Worldwide 215 Cr