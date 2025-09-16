x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

ED Summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in Online Betting Probe

Published on September 16, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Video : Kishkindhapuri Music Director CHAITAN BHARADWAJ Exclusive Interview
image
Confusion over Pawan Kalyan’s OG Trailer
image
Chiranjeevi praises highly BSS Kishkindhapuri
image
Siddhu’s Telusu Kada Wraps Up Shooting
image
Kishkindhapuri is a Relief for Bellamkonda Sreenivas

ED Summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in Online Betting Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its crackdown on illegal online betting, summoning a number of celebrities in connection with alleged money laundering linked to the betting platform 1xBet. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been asked to appear on September 23, while actor Sonu Sood has been called the next day.

Robin Uthappa is also set to appear on September 22. Earlier, cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were questioned, with Dhawan reportedly spending nearly eight hours with officials. The investigation has extended to film personalities too; former MP and actress Mimi Chakraborty appeared this week, along with Bengali actor Ankush Hazra. Urvashi Rautela, the brand ambassador for 1xBet, was summoned on September 16 but has not appeared yet.

The ED is investigating how platforms like 1xBet, which claims to operate globally in 70 languages, used surrogate ads and proxy accounts to move money illegally. Some promotions used alternative names like “1xbat”, with QR codes leading users to betting apps. Though often promoted as skill-based games, officials say they function more like gambling platforms. In related probes, the ED froze ₹110 crore across mule accounts in the Parimatch case and seized 1,200 credit cards. Another ₹14.29 crore linked to online betting was attached recently. Platforms like FairPlay and Lotus365 are also under scrutiny.

The ED is also looking into whether celebrity endorsements boosted these apps, and if the payments received were legally declared. The probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, continues to track illegal financial flows and tax evasion.

Next Rayalaseema BC leader to get Governor post ? Previous Amaravati’s Quantum Leap: How Andhra Pradesh Is Building India’s Future Tech Capital
else

TRENDING

image
Confusion over Pawan Kalyan’s OG Trailer
image
Chiranjeevi praises highly BSS Kishkindhapuri
image
Siddhu’s Telusu Kada Wraps Up Shooting

Latest

image
Video : Kishkindhapuri Music Director CHAITAN BHARADWAJ Exclusive Interview
image
Confusion over Pawan Kalyan’s OG Trailer
image
Chiranjeevi praises highly BSS Kishkindhapuri
image
Siddhu’s Telusu Kada Wraps Up Shooting
image
Kishkindhapuri is a Relief for Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Most Read

image
Rayalaseema BC leader to get Governor post ?
image
ED Summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in Online Betting Probe
image
Amaravati’s Quantum Leap: How Andhra Pradesh Is Building India’s Future Tech Capital

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look