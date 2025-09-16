ED Summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in Online Betting Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its crackdown on illegal online betting, summoning a number of celebrities in connection with alleged money laundering linked to the betting platform 1xBet. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been asked to appear on September 23, while actor Sonu Sood has been called the next day.

Robin Uthappa is also set to appear on September 22. Earlier, cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were questioned, with Dhawan reportedly spending nearly eight hours with officials. The investigation has extended to film personalities too; former MP and actress Mimi Chakraborty appeared this week, along with Bengali actor Ankush Hazra. Urvashi Rautela, the brand ambassador for 1xBet, was summoned on September 16 but has not appeared yet.

The ED is investigating how platforms like 1xBet, which claims to operate globally in 70 languages, used surrogate ads and proxy accounts to move money illegally. Some promotions used alternative names like “1xbat”, with QR codes leading users to betting apps. Though often promoted as skill-based games, officials say they function more like gambling platforms. In related probes, the ED froze ₹110 crore across mule accounts in the Parimatch case and seized 1,200 credit cards. Another ₹14.29 crore linked to online betting was attached recently. Platforms like FairPlay and Lotus365 are also under scrutiny.

The ED is also looking into whether celebrity endorsements boosted these apps, and if the payments received were legally declared. The probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, continues to track illegal financial flows and tax evasion.