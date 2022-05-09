Entha Chithram from Ante Sundaraniki: Breezy Romance

Advertisement

The teaser of Ante Sundaraniki received a top-class response and Nani is back to his author-backed role. The film has Nazriya Fahadh as the leading lady. The single Entha Chitram from the movie is out and it is a breezy romantic number. Vivek Athreya is the director and Vivek Sagar composed the music and background score. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film is gearing up for June 10th release. Entha Chithram is breezy and romantic that narrates about two youngsters who are in love.

The small feelings of happiness of them along with their journey is well narrated. Vivek Sagar composed a peppy number that will appeal to the youth. All the promotional content of Ante Sundaraniki looks promising and the film keeps good expectations. Nani is done with the shoot of the film and he is currently shooting for Dasara, a rustic action tale.