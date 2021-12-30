Even JD Lakshminarayana attended caste-based meet?

Normally former CBI officer JD is known to be very egalitarian and has never been known to involve in caste politics. Even at the height of his campaign in 2019 elections, he has never used the caste card. He was never known to mention his caste in any association or meeting. In fact, there was a deep debate over his caste but JD never even talked about the caste.

Though he had joined the Kapu dominated Jana Sena, he has never played caste politics and remained neutral. But such an egalitarian person is now in the eye of the storm for attending a caste based meeting. He has recently attended a meeting of the Kapu intellectuals, celebrities and politicians held at Hyderabad. MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, former BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana and several others were present at the meeting. Even JD reportedly attended the meeting.

This came as a surprise to many of JD’s fans, who adore him cutting across caste lines. He has a strong following regardless of caste and creed. He has always maintained such a spotless image. Youth love him because of his character and never his caste.

Many analysts say that political compulsions are turning even such leaders as JD Lakshminarayana think of caste. Interestingly, even Lok Satta Jayaprakash too contested from Kukatpally, which is dominated by the people belonging to his caste.