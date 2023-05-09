Everyone in AP has a problem, says TDP MLA

TDP MLA and former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that everyone in the state has one or the other problem. He reacted to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launching a new toll-free number in the name of Jaganannaku Chepudam programme.

The former minister said that people are struggling with problems across the state. There is no section of the people which is happy and has no problems.

He took to twitter to tweet against the Chief Minister’s programme and said that people have been looking for redressal for the past four years.

“Who is there in the state without a problem? The employees have a salary problem. The Amaravati farmers have the capital problem. The poor farmers have MSP problems,” the former minister said in his twitter handle.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who had been inactive in the party affairs for the past two years became active in the party and the public life as well from the time of the MLC elections. He is now taking active part in the TDP activities in Visakhapatnam, his home place.

The former minister said that the steel plant employees and the people also want the steel plant to be protected and not privatised. He wondered whether Jagan would solve this problem, if it is reported to the toll-free number.

Srinivasa Rao had sent his resignation letter to the Assembly Speaker in protest against steel plant privatisation plans of the Central government. He had also extended support to the steel plant employees and has been closely associated with them.

His latest tweet had hit the government, which is claiming big about the new grievance redressal programme.