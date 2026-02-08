Exciting Releases in Summer 2026

Summer 2026 is slowly getting packed with several releases. 2024 and 2025 summer season has been extremely wasted but this year, stars like Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Suriya and young heroes like Varun Tej, Akhil, Nikhil, Adivi Sesh and others will test their luck. To avoid clashes, some of the biggies have locked their release dates and the dates of some other films will be locked and announced in the next few weeks. By the end of February, the entire summer release chart for 2026 will be finalized and announced. Here is the list for now:

March:

26th: Ustaad Bhagat Singh

April:

3rd: Biker, Raakaasaa and Awarapan 2 (Hindi)

10th: Dacoit, Syamabhu and Karuppu (Tamil)

17th: The Mummy (English Film)

30th: Peddi

May:

1st: Suriya Film (Doubtful)

15th: Korean Kanakaraju

22nd: Lenin

To Be Announced:

Sambarala Yeti Gattu, Tyson Naidu, Chennai Love Story, Alcohol, VISA and others