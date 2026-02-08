x
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Home > Movie News

Exciting Releases in Summer 2026

Published on February 8, 2026 by nymisha

Exciting Releases in Summer 2026

Summer 2026 is slowly getting packed with several releases. 2024 and 2025 summer season has been extremely wasted but this year, stars like Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Suriya and young heroes like Varun Tej, Akhil, Nikhil, Adivi Sesh and others will test their luck. To avoid clashes, some of the biggies have locked their release dates and the dates of some other films will be locked and announced in the next few weeks. By the end of February, the entire summer release chart for 2026 will be finalized and announced. Here is the list for now:

March:

26th: Ustaad Bhagat Singh

April:

3rd: Biker, Raakaasaa and Awarapan 2 (Hindi)
10th: Dacoit, Syamabhu and Karuppu (Tamil)
17th: The Mummy (English Film)
30th: Peddi

May:

1st: Suriya Film (Doubtful)
15th: Korean Kanakaraju
22nd: Lenin

To Be Announced:

Sambarala Yeti Gattu, Tyson Naidu, Chennai Love Story, Alcohol, VISA and others

