Viral: Suriya and Karthi Meet Jagan at Chennai Wedding

Tamil actors Suriya and Karthi met YSR Congress Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during a family wedding in Chennai. The brief interaction quickly caught public attention and is now trending online.

Jagan is in Chennai to attend the wedding of Sahil, son of Anil Reddy, at a venue near Ilambakkam. During the ceremony, Suriya and Karthi arrived and noticed Jagan seated in the front row. The actors greeted him and exchanged a few words.

Photos and short videos from the event began circulating on social media soon after. The meeting stood out due to the presence of political and film personalities at the same private function.

The wedding event continues to draw attention, with this interaction becoming one of the most shared moments from the celebrations.