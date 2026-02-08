x
Home > Movie News

Naga Chaitanya to Team up with his Home Banner

Published on February 8, 2026 by nymisha

Naga Chaitanya to Team up with his Home Banner

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is completely focused on Vrushakarma from the past one year and the film reached the final stages of shoot. Karthik Varma is the director and the film is expected to release post summer. From the number of options available, Naga Chaitanya has given his nod to a young director named Clax. He earlier directed Bedurlanka with Karthikeya and he impressed Naga Chaitanya with a script.

After a long time, Naga Chaitanya’s home banner Annapurna Studios is producing this film and young producer Bunny Vas will co-produce this film on BV Works banner. This would be the first big project for Bunny Vas after he floated his own production house. The shoot of the film is expected to commence from May this year and the schedules are planned. The hunt for the actors and technicians is currently going on. Naga Chaitanya working with Harish Shankar for a film is fake news for now. He only signed the film of Clax for this year.

