Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Published on November 11, 2024 by swathy

Prabhas is working with Maruthi for the first time and the film is titled Raja Saab. Everyone felt that the film is planned on a small budget and it will be completed in quick schedules. Speculations also said that Prabhas wanted to do a quick and small film as he is busy with back-to-back big-budget attempts. But Raja Saab is a film that is made on a massive budget and on a lavish scale. The total budget of the film is Rs 450 crores. A massive set is constructed in Azeeznagar, Hyderabad and most of the shoot is planned in the set. The film is planned to be completed in over 150 working days.

Prabhas is taking Rs 150 crores as remuneration for the film. Maruthi has already completed a major portion of the shoot and the portions with Prabhas are pending. The entire shoot of Raja Saab is planned to be completed by the end of this year. A major portion of the budget is also allocated for the VFX work. Prabhas’ look generated enough curiosity among the audience and fans. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are the heroines and Thaman scores the music. People Media Factory is producing Raja Saab and the film is announced for summer 2025 release.

