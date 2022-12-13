Exclusive: Chay Turns A Journalist For Dhootha

Hero Naga Chaitanya is making his OTT debut with the upcoming web series Dhootha which is being helmed by Vikram K Kumar.

We exclusively learned that Naga Chaitanya is playing the role of a journalist who is more keen on becoming successful in every attempt at any cost.

This is overall the third time collaboration for Chaitu with Vikram Kumar, after the feature films Manam and Thank You.

The web series billed to be a thriller is mounted splendidly with a top-notch technical team handling different departments. Sharrat Marar is producing it on Northstar Entertainment.

Mikholaj from Poland is the cinematographer, Ishaan from New York is the music director and Navin Nooli is the editor.

Dhootha will have a total of 8 episodes with 40 minutes duration each.