Prasanth Varma gets a Hefty Advance

Young director Prasanth Varma is just two films old and his third film HanuMan is hitting the screens soon. The teaser of the film caught everyone’s attention because of the quality of the VFX work and for the budget on which the superhero film was made. The makers recovered the entire investments with the non-theatrical rights and HanuMan will have a pan-Indian release soon. Prasanth Varma is rushed with several offers and he also has several commitments lined up. Young film producer Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas paid a hefty advance of Rs 1 crore for Prasanth Varma and the talks are on about their collaboration.

Prasanth Varma is also holding talks with a couple of young actors for his next film. His next project is expected to be announced early next year. For now, Prasanth Varma is focused on the post-production work of HanuMan. Teja Sajja played the lead role in this superhero film that banks big on VFX work.