What’s Happening? IT Raids on Mythri

The Income Tax officials conducted raids on the offices and premises of Mythri Movie Makers, the most happening production house of Telugu cinema. The officials visited their offices and properties in Hyderabad yesterday morning and the raids continued till night. The officials are verifying the TDS and GST records of their employees and for the workers who worked for their recent films. The officials received a tip that the records are not well maintained after which the raids are conducted. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Y, the producers of Mythri are unavailable to comment.

They are busy with the post-production works of Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy that are releasing during Sankranthi. Balakrishna is currently dubbing for the film while Chiranjeevi is shooting for a song in Europe. Mythri is in plans to release both these films on their own. The production house is gearing up for the biggest bet in their career with two biggies releasing in a gap of a day.