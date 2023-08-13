Exclusive: Dil Raju bags a Bollywood biggie

Popular producer Dil Raju wanted to make a strong impact in Bollywood. But his attempts Jersey and HIT failed badly at the North Indian box-office. Dil Raju has been juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai for a long time to announce new projects. The latest update says that he has signed a biggie and Siddharth Malhotra will play the lead role in this film. HIT fame Sailesh Kolanu will direct this action thriller.

Sailesh narrated the script to Siddharth and got his nod. Dil Raju Productions will make a formal announcement about this project very soon and the shoot kick-starts next year. Sailesh is currently busy directing Venkatesh in Saindhav and the film is slated for Christmas 2023 release. Niharika Entertainment is bankrolling this action entertainer.