Exclusive: Harish Shankar all set for Bollywood Debut

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar is left in waiting mode from two years and he is all set to direct Pawan Kalyan in Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. After directing Gaddalakonda Ganesh in 2019, Harish Shankar impressed Pawan Kalyan but the project got delayed due to the commitments of Pawan Kalyan and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Utilizing the break, Harish Shankar penned several scripts. He announced a web series named ATM in association with Dil Raju and Zee Studios. The shoot commences soon and the pre-production work reached the final stages.

The latest update says that Harish Shankar will soon make his Bollywood debut. He will direct the remake of Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ) in Hindi and Dil Raju Productions will produce this project. Harish Shankar is done with the scriptwork recently and an official announcement will be made soon. A young Bollywood actor will play the lead role in this action entertainer. Harish Shankar made changes considering the nativity of the Hindi audience to match their taste. Harish Shankar also has commitments with Telugu actors and the films will be announced soon after he is done with his current projects.