Exclusive: Heroine Locked for Sai Tej’s Next

Supreme Actor Sai Dharam Tej scored his career’s biggest hit with Virupaksha that released in summer this year. He is done with the shoot of BRO along with Pawan Kalyan and the film releases next month. The actor signed an entertainer in the direction of a debutant Jayanth and the film got its official launch recently. BVSN Prasad who produced Virupaksha with Sai Dharam Tej will produce this prestigious film and the regular shoot kick-starts in the mid of July.

Agent fame Sakshi Vaidya has been roped in as the leading lady in this untitled entertainer. The actress was approached and locked even before the release of Agent. She is also romancing Varun Tej in his upcoming release. Sai Dharam Tej is back to his comfortable genre of entertainment with this film. There are talks that the film also has a cute love story and youthful content. GV Prakash Kumar will score the music and background score for this yet to be titled film. Sai Dharam Tej also gave his nod for Sampath Nandi and Sithara Entertainments will produce this project. The shoot of the film starts this year.