Disastrous weekend for Tollywood

Tollywood has been going through a lean phase since summer as there are no releases from stars. Three films Takkar Unstoppable and Vimanam released last Friday and the response for all the films have been below par. All the three films have struggled to rake minimum numbers and they are declared as disasters right on the first day. These three films will struggle on weekdays to recover the digital expenses.

Tollywood has high hopes on Adipurush starring Prabhas in the lead role. The film is hitting the screens this Friday. The advance bookings for the film opened in North and they are quite satisfying. The advance sales for Adipurush will open today across the Telugu states. There is a huge stake involved in the film. Om Raut directed Adipurush and Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan played the lead roles in this mythological drama.