Why was Jagan silent on BJP’s criticism?

The BJP leaders have levelled serious allegations of corruption against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh. BJP national president J P Nadda, Central home minister Amit Shah, besides others, have levelled serious allegations against the government in their meetings at Srikalahasti and Visakhapatnam respectively.

BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh too have made allegations of corruption and nepotism on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government at these meetings.

However, Jagan Mohan Reddy preferred to ignore these allegations as he addressed a public meeting at Krosuru in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, where he distributed Jagananna Vidya Devana kits to the students.

He did not make any reference to the charges levelled against his government either by Nadda or Amit Shah. He did not even respond to the allegations made by the AP BJP leaders including Daggubati Purandheswari and Somu Veerraju at the meetings, the other day.

Though the ruling YSR Congress leaders were responding to the BJP criticism, Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained absolute silence. One wonders whether he is scared of criticising the BJP leaders!

Jagan targeted only the TDP leadership and a section of the media, which had been criticising him for the past four years. He found fault with the TDP leaders for coming up with the BC declaration, Rayalaseema declaration promising their development.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wondered what the TDP leaders and Chandrababu Naidu were doing for all these years without developing Rayalaseema. He wondered how Naidu would promise to develop Rayalaseema, give more rights to the BCs if he were made the chief minister in 2024.

“Naidu was the chief minister for 14 years. The TDP was in power for more than 20 years. What were they doing then without developing Rayalaseema?” Jagan Mohan Reddy asked. He said that Naidu only promises before the election and ignores once voted to power.