Exclusive: Krish and Surendar Reddy locks Varun Tej

Mega Prince Varun Tej scored two back to back hits F2 and Gaddalakonda Ganesh last year. He is shooting for his next film which is a sports drama and will release next year. The actor is yet to sign his next and he is in talks for Anil Ravipudi’s F3. The fate of the film depends on Venkatesh’s call. Varun Tej in this while is holding talks with various filmmakers and he is said to have signed his next film.

Telugu360 exclusively heard that he gave his nod for a plot that is penned by sensible director Krish. Surendar Reddy will direct the film and the script work is on cards. Surendar Reddy and Vakkantham Vamsi are working on the final script currently. Varun Tej and Krish decided to work again together after the success of Kanche but it took a long time. Rajeev Reddy and Sai Baba Jagarlamudi will bankroll this project on First Frame Entertainments banner. More details are expected to be announced soon.