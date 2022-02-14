Exclusive: Mahesh and Rajamouli film is a Multi-starrer

SS Rajamouli is all focused on RRR and the film is aimed for summer release. Rajamouli already announced that he would direct Superstar Mahesh Babu in his next film. Mahesh Babu will complete Trivikram’s film and will work on SS Rajamouli’s film. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Mahesh and Rajamouli film is a multi-starrer. A top actor will have a crucial role in the film. The episode of the other lead actor lasts for 40 minutes.

Rajamouli can rope in a top Bollywood actor for the film to get a pan-Indian appeal. But Rajamouli is keen to rope in a top Tollywood actor for the other lead role. Though the film is a multi-starrer, there would be no combined episodes for the two lead actors in the film. The scriptwork of the film is happening currently and an official announcement would be made soon. KL Narayana will produce the project on Sri Durga Arts banner. More details awaited.