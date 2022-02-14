Oh My Aadhya: Groovy Single From AMJ

Second single Oh My Aadhya from Sharwanand’s upcoming flick Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu has been released as a Valentine’s Day treat. The song sees Sharwanand and his ladylove played by Rashmika Mandanna enjoying their romantic date at beachside.

Devi Sri Prasad has rendered a groovy song which is quite youthful. Yazin Nizar has sung the song beautifully. However, Sharwa and Rashmika’s graceful moves are biggest attraction. Visuals look vivid in the song which is a perfect song for the special day.

The film directed by Tirumala Kishore is done with its shoot. It is getting ready for a grand release worldwide on February 25th.