Partial relief for theatres in AP

The entire Tollywood is eagerly waiting for the Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted in the state so that the biggies will hit the screens. The government of Andhra Pradesh lifted the night curfews but there was no announcement about the 50 percent occupancy. The 50 percent occupancy rule is yet to be lifted and it may be continued for some more time. This makes it clear that Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak will not hit the screens on February 25th. Also, there are speculations about the revision of the ticket pricing GO.

The announcement is yet to be made by the government of Andhra Pradesh. For now, Varun Tej’s Ghani and Sharwanand’s Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu will hit the screens on February 25th. The entire summer release chart is updated and Tollywood will have a packed March, April and May this year. All the pending biggies will hit the screens during the season. For now, Tollywood got a partial relief after the night curfews are lifted in the state.