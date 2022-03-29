Exclusive: Nani’s Dasara inks a Record Deal

Natural Star Nani is done with the shoot of Ante Sundaraniki and the film is announced for June 10th release. The actor transformed himself and commenced the shoot of Dasara recently. Srikanth Odela, a protege of Sukumar is directing this rustic romantic drama set in the backdrop of Telangana. Nani’s transformation was widely appreciated and he will be seen speaking in Telangana dialect for the film. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in Dasara.

The makers recently closed the non-theatrical deal for a record price. The makers pocketed Rs 45 crores through the non-theatrical rights of Dasara. This is a record among Nani’s films. The last biggest deal was for Shyam Singha Roy and the makers sold off the non-theatrical rights for Rs 35 crores. Santosh Narayanan is the music composer and SLV Cinemas are the producers. Dasara releases later this year.