Exclusive : Payal Rajput in Ajay’s Mangalavaram

Punjabi girl Payal Rajput shot fame with her debut film RX 100. Her performance was one of the major highlights of this cult classic. The actress failed to recreate the magic with her next films and she is left with no exciting projects. RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi is completely focused on a small film that would be a women-centric attempt. The latest update is that he is said to have zeroed in Payal Rajput for the lead role in the film. The actress joined the sets of the film that is tentatively titled Mangalavaram.

The shoot of this film is happening in East Godavari district. An official announcement about Payal Rajput and the film’s title is expected to be made soon. Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the music and background score for Mangalavaram. Ajay Bhupathi himself is producing this interesting attempt. The film would release this year.