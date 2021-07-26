Exclusive: Ram Charan and Shankar film shooting updates

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will be teaming up with top director Shankar and the film is a pan-Indian film that is planned on a massive budget. Shankar is done with the script work and he landed in Hyderabad for the music sittings of the film. As per the latest news, the regular shoot of the film will start on September 8th in a special set with a song. A lavish song on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will be shot in this schedule. Shankar is scouting the locations for the movie and most of the film will be shot in Hyderabad.

Shankar is also finalizing the looks of Ram Charan and he is working with the sketch artists to finalize the looks. During the breaks, the look tests on Ram Charan too are conducted. There are talks that Charan will be seen in a dual role in this big-budget film. Shankar is keen to present Ram Charan in a never-seen new look. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman is the music director. More details will be announced officially soon.