Exclusive: Teja to launch his Son

Teja is a sensational director in Telugu cinema. He launched several new faces and some of them are superstars now. Teja also delivered a series of debacles and he bounced back with Nene Raju Nene Mantri. But soon, his next film Ahimsa was badly rejected and he has been working on Rakshasa Rajyam with Rana Daggubati in the lead role. The film got shelved after it was announced. Rana Daggubati moved on to his next film. Teja too is working on a new script which is in discussion stages.

Teja is all set to launch his son as the lead actor in this untitled film. His son is currently being trained and the shoot commences next year. Teja along with Anandi Arts will produce this project and an official announcement will be made very soon. For now, the film is under scripting stages.