x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive Update on NBK111

Published on February 5, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
NBK112: Bunch of Directors in Talks
image
Is Yash’s Toxic Releasing as per the Plan?
image
No Clean Chit in Tirumala Laddu Ghee Case, Says Pawan Kalyan, Seeks YSRCP Apology
image
Supreme Court Refuses Expanded CBI Investigation in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case
image
Telangana High Court Gives Major Relief to Group 1 Candidates

Exclusive Update on NBK111

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film tentatively titled NBK111 has been delayed by months. This is because of the budget cuts. Gopichand Malineni has come with a new script which is a proper commercial entertainer. The discussions with Nayanthara are currently going on and things will be finalized soon. We have an exclusive update about the film’s shoot. The regular shoot of the film will start from March 6th in Hyderabad.

Balakrishna has allocated dates and he wants to complete the shoot in packed schedules. The makers will make an official announcement that the film will release during Sankranthi 2027. Thaman is the music composer while Venkata Satish Kilaru will produce the film on a massive scale. There are no dual roles as speculated in the film.

Next Telangana High Court Gives Major Relief to Group 1 Candidates Previous Fahadh Faasil locked for Venky’s Film?
else

TRENDING

image
NBK112: Bunch of Directors in Talks
image
Is Yash’s Toxic Releasing as per the Plan?
image
Exclusive Update on NBK111

Latest

image
NBK112: Bunch of Directors in Talks
image
Is Yash’s Toxic Releasing as per the Plan?
image
No Clean Chit in Tirumala Laddu Ghee Case, Says Pawan Kalyan, Seeks YSRCP Apology
image
Supreme Court Refuses Expanded CBI Investigation in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case
image
Telangana High Court Gives Major Relief to Group 1 Candidates

Most Read

image
No Clean Chit in Tirumala Laddu Ghee Case, Says Pawan Kalyan, Seeks YSRCP Apology
image
Supreme Court Refuses Expanded CBI Investigation in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case
image
Telangana High Court Gives Major Relief to Group 1 Candidates

Related Articles

Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look