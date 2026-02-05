Exclusive Update on NBK111

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film tentatively titled NBK111 has been delayed by months. This is because of the budget cuts. Gopichand Malineni has come with a new script which is a proper commercial entertainer. The discussions with Nayanthara are currently going on and things will be finalized soon. We have an exclusive update about the film’s shoot. The regular shoot of the film will start from March 6th in Hyderabad.

Balakrishna has allocated dates and he wants to complete the shoot in packed schedules. The makers will make an official announcement that the film will release during Sankranthi 2027. Thaman is the music composer while Venkata Satish Kilaru will produce the film on a massive scale. There are no dual roles as speculated in the film.