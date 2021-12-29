Exclusive updates from AP Minister and Distributors Meeting

The distributors of Andhra Pradesh met AP Cinematography Minister Perni Nani yesterday to discuss about the hike in the ticket prices in the state. We have come to know that the AP government is strict on its stand and they are not in a mood to step down about the ticket prices. The AP government also formed a Committee having Principal Secretary of Home Ministry as the Chairman. The AP government will produce the details of the Committee before the High Court on January 4th and will seek more time about GO 35. The process is expected to get delayed by months on the name of the new Committee.

Some of the distributors asked if the AP government will exempt RRR as the film is made on a huge budget. Perni Nani made it clear that there would be no special treatment for any film and RRR too has to release as per the current ticket prices. The distributors requested Perni Nani to hike the ticket prices to Rs 150 in cities, corporations and Rs 100 in other territories. The meeting made it clear that the restrictions in AP will continue for sure and there would be no hike in the ticket prices anytime soon.

A close source also revealed that Megastar Chiranjeevi sought the appointment of YS Jaganmohan Reddy but it was not granted this week.