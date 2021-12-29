Why did Eatala skip Nalgonda BJP training camp?

Why did Eatala Rajender skip the Nalgonda district training camp of the BJP? This is now the hot topic of debate in the Telangana BJP these days. Sources say that Eatala has given his dates for the Nalgonda meet, but dropped out at the last meeting citing intense groupism in the party. Now the party’s state leadership is trying to bring together all the warring factions.

Also, the recent training programme of the party too ended up as a tame affair. Firstly, Eatala opted out due to the groupism. Secondly, the attendance was very poor at the training camp. While 300 party functionaries were expected to attend, only about 150 actually turned up for the training programme. The group led by former district president N Narasimha Reddy has skipped this meeting, while the present district President Sridhar Reddy’s group has virtually dominated the training programme.

For a party that could not even get back its security deposit in the elections, there are three major groups in the party. The first one is led by Sridhar Reddy. The second by N Narasimha Rao and the third by Madagoni Srinivas Goud. All the three groups are at war with one another. The result? The party cadre has become very dispirited and the leaders demoralized.

It is because of this groupism that Eatala opted out of the training camp. He is said to have told the party workers to first bury their differences and work together for a common purpose. The state leadership , led by Bandi Sanjay is also trying to put out the fires of groupsim in the party.