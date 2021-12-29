Jagan using divisions among employees union to delay PRC, fitment

It seems the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh is lucky. Despite empty state coffers and belligerent employees unions, it is able to stall the implementation of the PRC and the fitment for quite some time. Clever negotiation by the officials and the differences between the unions seem to be helping the AP Government.

The PRC stand-off is already into its third week and the government has held several rounds of meetings, but did not yield anything substantial. The government has managed to keep the employees unions at bay. Though it is holding meetings, it has not yielded any quarter. It is using Christmas vacations and other opportunities to the fullest and is delaying the announcement of the PRC.

Sources say that the differences among the employees unions too have come handy for the government. There are at least three major groups – one group led by the AP JAC led by Bandi Srinivasa Rao and Bopparaju, the second group by Secretariat Employees Union led by Venkatrami Reddy and the third by government employees association leader Suryanarayana. These three groups are working at cross purposes giving an opportunity to the government to manipulate them and bide time.

The Jagan Government and its smart negotiator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy are said to be using the faultlines among the employees to full advantage. Using these differences, the government has so far delayed taking a final decision on the issue of PRC and fitment.