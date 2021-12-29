RRR Buyers demanding 50 percent cut in AP

The makers of RRR are yet to take a call on the release of the film after the current situation changed in the country. Rajamouli decided to go ahead with the release for now and Pen Studios will take the call in a day. The situation in AP is worse after the new ticket pricing GO is issued. Several theatres are raided and are shut for now. The buyers of RRR are not ready to pay the quoted amounts considering the present situation. The makers of RRR agreed for 30 percent cut in the theatrical deals.

But the distributors are demanding a 50 percent cut in the theatrical deals and the discussions are on. Some of the buyers are not ready to stand in the business for the film. The final call on the release and the theatrical deals in AP will be taken soon. RRR is announced for January 7th 2022 release and the film features NTR, Ram Charan in the lead roles. SS Rajamouli is the director and DVV Danayya is the producer.