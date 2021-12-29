Jagan unable to control “Reddys war” in Nellore!

Two powerful Reddy leaders now in YSRCP and coming from powerful political family backgrounds are openly indulging in tug-of-war in Nellore district.

Despite this, YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is unable to control them and simply watching as a mute spectator. Party circles say this is because Jagan is unable to choose one and confused over whom should be given the priority.

These two leaders are Anam Ramanarayan Reddy and Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy. Both were strong leaders in Congress prior to bifurcation of AP. Anam was a key minister in the cabinets of Congress CMs YSR, Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Ramkumar Reddy is the son of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy.

After bifurcation of AP in 2014 and Congress wiped out from the state, both these leaders jumped into different parties to safeguard their political career. While Anam joined TDP, Nedurumalli joined BJP.

But both left their respective parties and joined YSRCP before 2019 Assembly polls. Anam got elected as MLA from Venkatagiri constituency. Although Nedurumalli also vied for this seat, Jagan gave ticket to Anam.

The differences between Anam and Nedurumalli soon erupted with both the groups trying to gain upper hand over the other. Nedurumalli’s supporters are openly claiming that Jagan has decided to give Venkatagiri Assembly ticket to Nedurumalli in 2024 Assembly polls and Anam will be shifted to Nellore city.

This flared up a political fight between both groups. At this juncture, Jagan nominated Nedurumalli to the chairman post of a government corporation with cabinet rank. This led to protocol issues in the Nellore district as Nedurumalli is getting more priority with his cabinet minister rank while Anam is just an MLA.

This is not being digested by Anam and his supporters. Anam supporters are worried over whether Jagan will continue to give priority to Nedurumalli and shift Anam to Nellore city in the 2024 Assembly polls.