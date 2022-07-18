Exclusive updates from the Tollywood Producers’ Meeting

Almost all the top producers of Telugu cinema met yesterday to discuss about the heaping up budgets and how to bring things to a control. The producers of Telugu cinema decided to put the shoots on hold from August 1st. The producers also decided not to start the shoots of new films till things are resolved. The most discussed is about the remunerations of the stars that touched the skies and about the cap of digital release. Here are the updates of the meeting:

Most of the stars are taking a huge remuneration which is turning a stress for the producers. The filmmakers are in plans to slash down the remunerations and offer profits to the stars after the film’s release.

The theatrical revenues have come down drastically and the producers are incurring losses if the films are not doing well in theatres. The major reason happens to be the early OTT deals. All the agreements made after August 1st will see the digital release only after 50 days of the theatrical release.

The expenses on the sets have increased drastically and the producers discussed how to cut down the expenses. The remunerations of the character actors too increased badly. Every small actor has been demanding a caravan. The actresses have been demanding expenses for their staff along with accommodation and daily wages for the staff members.

Some of the actors are not turning up to the sets till 11 AM. The producers also discussed about the timings on the sets and how to reduce the number of working days.

Some of the actresses have been demanding outside food and the producers argued that the actress has to bear the expenses if she is not willing to have the provided food.

Several actors have been imposing their personal expenses on the producers. They discussed about how to avoid these expenses of stars. This is burning the pockets of the producers.

The interests for the films have been turning a huge stress for the producers. If the film’s release is delayed, it would be an extra burden for the makers.

There are also discussions about the hero and director bearing partial losses if the producer loses big money.

For now, there is a healthy discussion among the producers about cost cutting in the coming future. The shoots of Telugu films will come to a halt from August 1st.