Acharya Ceeded issue settled

Last week, the distributors and exhibitors from the Ceeded region flocked to the office of Koratala Siva. They demanded a compensation for the losses incurred for Acharya. Koratala Siva and his team settled the issue by returning back the amount for some of the territories. The Ceeded issue is now settled for Rs 4.75 crores and the makers, Koratala Siva promised to pay back the amount in a month. The necessary documentation for the same has been done after which the buyers went back. The issue is now sorted out finally.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan returned back an amount to settle the losses of Acharya. The film’s producer Niranjan Reddy promised to bear the GST expenses which would be close to Rs 10 crores. Koratala Siva is responsible for the other losses as he handled the business. He is also working on the script of his next and the film has NTR in the lead role. The shoot is pushed as the final script is not ready. NTR too is eagerly waiting for the final narration.