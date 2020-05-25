Exclusive: Venkatesh and Nani to team up?

Victory Venkatesh and Natural Star Nani are two actors with exceptional comic timing. As per the ongoing news that we hear, efforts are made to bring these versatile actors together on screen. Top writer and director Trivikram Srinivas is currently working on a script that would fit in Venky and Nani in the lead roles. Trivikram Srinivas will have ample time as he will have to wait for the arrival of NTR who is busy with RRR.

A clarity on NTR’s arrival is expected in the coming weeks and Trivikram will take a call on his next after this. If the wait is long, Trivikram is in plans to do one more project instead of sitting idle for a year. He will complete the script and would meet Venky, Nani soon for a narration. His home banner Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce this project. As of now, the project is in discussion stages and Trivikram along with his team is working on the plot.