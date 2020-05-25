Mad rush for Tollywood studios

The Telangana government responded on a positive note about resuming the shoots of Telugu films that came to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic. Though the exact dates are yet to be announced, several filmmakers are back to work and they started planning the schedules. As it is impossible to shoot in public places and natural locations for the time being, most of them are in plans to erect sets for the shoots or shoot in indoor floors. It is heard that the team of RRR is spending close to Rs 5 crores to erect the set of Pune in Aluminium Factory.

Prabhas’ upcoming project has to be shot in a number of sets as it is impossible to fly to Europe. Several other films will be shot in studios that are in and around Hyderabad. The film studios are already in huge demand for the coming months and they would be booked till the end of this year. Tollywood producers are in plans to grant permission for the shoots of those films that are currently in the final stages of shoot. The next bunch would be granted permission after the completion of these films.

The theatres are expected to reopen from August and several filmmakers are in plans to release their films starting from Dasara.