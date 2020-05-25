Balakrishna gearing up for a strong lineup of films

Nandamuri Balakrishna had a disastrous 2019 because of back to back debacles NTR biopic and Ruler. The actor aims a strong comeback with Boyapati Srinu’s untitled action entertainer which may resume shoot and will release next year. Balakrishna is busy setting up a strong lineup of films. He is already in talks with B Gopal for a film and the script work of the film is going on.

Young and talented director Anil Ravipudi is working on a script that suits Balayya. The discussions will happen soon after the lockdown. Anil is currently preparing the script. Balakrishna is also in talks for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Rana is already on board as one of the lead actors in this multi-starrer. Balakrishna will watch the film soon and will take the call. Apart from these, couple of directors are in talks with Balakrishna and are working on the scripts. On the whole, Balakrishna is gearing up for a strong lineup of films and will be quite busy for the next couple of years.