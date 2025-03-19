x
Expensive Pre-production work for Allu Arjun and Atlee Film

Published on March 19, 2025 by nymisha

Expensive Pre-production work for Allu Arjun and Atlee Film

Icon Star Allu Arjun is committed to Atlee and an official announcement will be made soon. The pre-production work of the film is happening at a faster pace and the project would be announced very soon. There are lot of speculations around the film and the big updates will be out soon. Sun Pictures is on board to bankroll the film. Both Allu Arjun and Atlee will be taking big remunerations home. The extensive pre-production work of this high voltage action entertainer is happening in Dubai.

Allu Arjun flew to Dubai thrice in the recent times and he had an interaction with Atlee. The successful director along with his team is completely camping Dubai to complete the pre-production work. The shooting formalities are expected to start later this year and Janhvi Kapoor is rumored to play the leading lady. Allu Arjun will sport a stylish look in the film and this stylish actioner releases during the second half of 2026.

