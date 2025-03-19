YSCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remanded Until April 1

Atkuru police arrested YSCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi on a PT warrant and presented him before the Gannavaram court. After hearing the case, the court extended his remand until April 1. Vamsi is currently lodged in Vijayawada district jail as a remand prisoner in the Satyavardhan kidnap case.

The case involves a land dispute in Atkuru police station limits of Krishna district. Two individuals reportedly registered land belonging to a woman in her sons’ names. A person named Sridhar complained to police that he had an agreement with the woman to purchase the land. Based on this complaint, Atkuru police registered a case against Ramu, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, and another person, with Vamsi named as the first accused.

Atkuru police recently filed a PT warrant petition in Gannavaram court. With court permission, they brought Vamsi from Vijayawada district jail and presented him before the Gannavaram court. During the hearing, Vamsi requested the judge to order jail authorities to provide him with a mattress and fibre chair, claiming he was only given an iron bed in the district jail.

The Gannavaram court informed Vamsi it couldn’t issue orders regarding mattress and pillow facilities as the matter was under investigation in the SC/ST special court. The court suggested he resolve the issue in a higher court but mentioned it would consider ordering a fibre chair if medical reports were submitted. After the hearing, Vamsi was taken back to Vijayawada district jail.

In another development, CID police recently arrested Vamsi on a PT warrant in connection with the attack on the Gannavaram TDP office. In that case too, the CID court recently extended his remand period until the 28th.